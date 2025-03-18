Colorado Department of Transportation closes lanes due to multi-vehicle crash on I-70

The Colorado Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect delays after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday closed the left lane of I-70 West.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office posted on X at 11:52 a.m. stating a multi-vehicle crash with injury happened at mile marker 213. They did not announce the extent of the injuries involved.

CDOT closed the left lane of I-70 between Exit 232: US 40; Empire Junction and Exit 228: CR 381; Georgetown. Authorities said to expect delays in westbound traffic due to the lane closure.