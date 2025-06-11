Colorado Department of Education releases 2025 student performance report card

The Colorado Department of Education released preliminary results Wednesday outlining the overall success and progress made by Colorado students over the last year.

Colorado public school students in grades three through 11 took the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS), PSAT and SAT assessments this spring. In most areas of study, students reached or surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with the exception of fourth-grade and eighth-grade English Language Arts and eighth-grade math.

Changes reported in the state-level scores include:

Steady student performance in English Language Arts (ELA), with slight increases in the percentage of students meeting grade-level expectations in grades five, six, and eight, and a more substantial gain in grade seven.

In math, Colorado's elementary and middle school students continue to demonstrate strong progress, with notable year-over-year gains in grades four through eight and an upward trend since 2021.

Overall, CMAS scores are at or above pre-pandemic levels in all grades except grade four (ELA) and grade eight (ELA and math).

SAT results for 11th-grade students improved in both reading and writing and math compared to last year.

PSAT 9 scores remained steady in reading and writing but declined in math, while PSAT 10 scores increased in math and decreased in reading and writing.

Although final results will be released in August, including state, district and school-level data, the CDE decided to release the preliminary scores this week to help families identify areas their students need support in over the summer.

"We wanted families to have early access to their students' results so they could celebrate areas of strength and seek support where needed," said Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Córdova.

Individual students' CMAS scores are available through the Family Score Report Portal. Parents and guardians must have their child's State Assigned Student Identifier (SASID) to access the student's information.