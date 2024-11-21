Colorado State Senator Janet Buckner, a Democrat, resigns

Colorado State Senator Janet Buckner said she's resigning her seat as a Democrat representing Aurora.

"After a personally challenging year, it is time for me to step aside and prioritize my family and health," Buckner said in a statement.

State Sen. Janet Buckner

Buckner first served in the Colorado state House and later as a state Senator for District 29 in Aurora.

Buckner said, "My journey in public service began nine years ago after my husband, John, passed away, and it has been a joy and honor to build on his legacy and forge a path of my own."

Buckner said she is proud of the work she's done to help every child have access to education. During the 2024 session, Buckner was the primary sponsor of a new law that requires cost transparency for higher education programs and offers a seamless transfer of course credits. Over the years she's also advocated for scaling back punishment of young children in schools.

Buckner was the primary sponsor of at least six bills during the 2024 session that the governor signed into law.

Gov. Jared Polis released this statement on Buckner's resignation:

"Janet Buckner is a friend and champion for the people of our state and Aurora. From her focus on issues like free preschool, education, saving people money on health care and so much more, she has put the people of Colorado first. I have greatly enjoyed working alongside Senator Buckner and I know she will be dearly missed by her colleagues on both sides of the aisle at the legislature. When her husband John passed away in 2015, Janet didn't hesitate to step up and powerfully build upon the legacy of his service. Janet and John are giants of the community and will leave a lasting legacy. I have no doubt that whatever Janet does next, she will continue to make Colorado even better."