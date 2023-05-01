Coloradans celebrate Día del Niño: "In Mexico, they've celebrated it, it's been a national holiday since 1925"

There was a great display of culture at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science for Día del Niño on Sunday.

Día del Niño is celebrated on April 30. The holiday comes from Mexico and is a celebration of children and childhood.

"In Mexico, they've celebrated it, it's been a national holiday since 1925," said Jesse Martinez, the executive director of the Mexican Cultural Center. "And as a part of the Mexican Cultural Center, we want to continue that tradition in here in Denver. We want to make sure families of all backgrounds can experience day of the children."

Kora Frary came from Colorado Springs to visit family and attend the Día del Niño festivities with her son, Mickalo.

"So far, it's been pretty cool. His favorite thing is face paint. He didn't want to get one, but he watched me get one," Frary said. "I think it's just important to show them everything that's outside. Show them what's going on in the world, to meet new people so, they're not so secluded in themselves, to teach them things."

CBS News Colorado's reporters Marissa Armas and Michelle Griego did an English-Spanish reading at the event this year, celebrating with some of the youngest kids, hosted by the Denver Preschool Program.

The Mexican Cultural Center has helped host the celebration in Denver for about 20 years. It's an opportunity to not only bring families together, but to make cross cultural connections.

"It's one of the most diverse days out of the year for the museum," Martinez said. "People spend pretty much all day here, from nine to five, to explore the museum and you know, we have dance, culture and performances represented here."