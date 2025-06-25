Colorado creates new area code as demand for new phone numbers increases

Colorado will soon have a new area code thanks to the rising demand for new phone numbers.

Officials with the state's Public Utilities Commission said they've created the 748 area code to also cover the 970 region. Although large-scale use of the new area code won't be rolled out until later next year, they said people who currently have 970 area codes may be assigned a new 748 number starting July 7.

The new area code will serve the same areas as the 970 region, which includes Aspen, Breckenridge, Durango, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Greeley, Loveland, Silverthorne, Steamboat Springs, Vail and other smaller communities.

Officials said the price, coverage area, and other rates of services will not change with the new area code, and it will remain a local call. They added that users will still be able to dial three digits to reach 911, 988 and other such services available in their communities.

They encouraged customers to ensure that all services and equipment, like automatic dialing equipment, recognize the new area code as valid and suggested storing or programming telephone numbers as full 10-digit numbers.

The Public Utilities Commission reminded customers to be sure and update stored telephone numbers, PBXs, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, safety, alarm, security systems and gates, ankle monitors and other similar equipment. Websites, stationery, checks, advertising materials, contact information and personal or Pet ID tags should also be updated.

Customers can contact their local telephone service provider or visit the Colorado Public Utilities Commission website

for more information.