Colorado coroner says 2 bodies, who family believes are missing hunters, showed no signs of trauma

After a week long search, the family and friends of two men hunting in Colorado said they were found deceased. Conejos County Coroner Richard Martin says the two bodies recovered in the area showed no signs of trauma.

Numerous volunteers and organizations join in the search for missing hunters in Conejos County. Lynne Runkle

A search for 25-year-old Andrew Porter from Asheville, North Carolina, and 25-year-old Ian Stasko from Salt Lake City, Utah began after family members said they hadn't heard from the men since Sept. 11. Conejos County deputies found the hunters' vehicle near the Rio de los Pinos Trailhead with their camping gear and backpacks still inside. This prompted what the sheriff's office called a "massive" search for the men, including county and state ground teams, drone teams, ATVs, dog teams and volunteers.

Porter's family launched an online fundraiser to help support rescue efforts. However, Porter's aunt, Lynne Runkle, provided an update on the fundraiser website Thursday stating that the two men had been found deceased.

Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko Lynne Runkle

Martin confirmed that two bodies were found in Conejos County on Thursday, but did not confirm their identities. He said there were no signs of trauma or obvious signs of the cause of death. The bodies were found on federal land, and if there had been any signs of trauma, it would have become a federal investigation, Martin explained.

Their cause of death remains under investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday in El Paso County, after which the official identification will be released. Martin said that he's unsure if the bodies will be taken back to Alamosa first or taken directly by the families back to Utah and North Carolina.