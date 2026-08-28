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Colorado Connector funding measure heads to November ballot

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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The Colorado Connector, or CoCo as it is known, funding measure heads to the November ballot, where voters will decide the future of the train. The Front Range Passenger Rail District board voted 14-1 on Friday to approve the funding measure for the ballot. 

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Front Range Passenger Rail District

The rail line is expected to open in 2029 with the initial 8 stops stretching from Denver's Union Station north to Fort Collins. Over the next 20 years, the district plans to extend the line south to Colorado Springs and Pueblo and intends to increase the frequency of daily round trips from three to 10.  

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Front Range Passenger Rail District

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