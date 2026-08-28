Colorado Connector funding measure heads to November ballot

The Colorado Connector, or CoCo as it is known, funding measure heads to the November ballot, where voters will decide the future of the train. The Front Range Passenger Rail District board voted 14-1 on Friday to approve the funding measure for the ballot.

Front Range Passenger Rail District

The rail line is expected to open in 2029 with the initial 8 stops stretching from Denver's Union Station north to Fort Collins. Over the next 20 years, the district plans to extend the line south to Colorado Springs and Pueblo and intends to increase the frequency of daily round trips from three to 10.