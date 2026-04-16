Colorado's Front Range Passenger Rail plans to make stops across Boulder County

The Colorado Connector will be joining the Union Station schedule in 2029 and as CBS Colorado's Sarah Horbacewicz commuted to Boulder on Wednesday, some riders were all aboard.

A graphic provided by the Front Range Passenger Rail District shows what the forthcoming Front Range Passenger Rail could look like, after voters decided on the winning name for the train, "CoCo," short for, "Colorado Connector." Front Range Passenger Rail District

One commuter to Boulder told CBS Colorado, "I think a train would be more predictable in terms of getting on the train, getting off the train. There's not as much traffic on train tracks as there is on the road… I think it would be great."

Front Range Passenger Rail leaders say the train will start with three runs a day, and for some riders, that's not enough.

Another commuter shared, "I think it probably needs more stops, more options. Right now, the bus works perfectly for me. It comes every 15 minutes."

Leaders of the FRPR project are seeking that feedback and sharing the latest information about the train through town halls across the region.

FRPR

General Manager for the FRPR district, Sal Pace, said, "Three (runs a day) is a starting point, and then we're considering a ballot question in November to possibly tax ourselves. It would be up to the voters to do that, and then we could build up to 10 round-trip a day."

Wednesday's town hall in Boulder was a packed room as Mayor Aaron Brockett shared his support for this new transit option.

"As you all know, you've been waiting for train service in Boulder for many, many years," Brockett said.

And although the train may take just as long as a bus to Boulder, project leaders say there's more to it.

"They're sick of the traffic and congestion on I-25. The price of driving, especially with gas prices, is just way too high. We need to clean up our air, and this is an opportunity to do all of the above," Pace said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, center, announces the winning name of the Front Range Passenger Rail train at a news conference at Union Station in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, April 6, 2026. CBS

But for some, it might not be worth the wait.

One commuter told CBS Colorado, "I'm old enough that I won't be commuting by 2029."