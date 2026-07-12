Colorado officials announce new mascot for upcoming Front Range passenger rail project

On Sunday, Colorado officials announced the new look for a high-speed passenger rail project that will connect Pueblo to Fort Collins.

Officials launched a contest for residents to choose their favorite name for the train earlier this year. Now the Colorado Connector, or "CoCo" for short, also has an adorable new mascot.

Drawing inspiration from Colorado's wildlife, CoCo's new fox mascot is rendered in vibrant colors and a simple style that the Front Range Passenger Rail District says will help travelers feel welcome. The FRPR District says foxes are not only native to Colorado, but they're also a symbol of agility and intelligence, making them an ideal choice.

Front Range Passenger Rail District

"Curious, resourceful, and always on the move, the Fox embodies the adventurous spirit of the Front Range and the joy of discovering what's just beyond the next stop," the FRPR District said.

The rail line is expected to open in 2029 with the initial 8 stops stretching from Denver's Union Station north to Fort Collins. Over the next 20 years, the district plans to extend the line south to Colorado Springs and Pueblo and intends to increase the frequency of daily round trips from three to 10.