Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert says "make sure every vote counts" as Laubacher claims victory

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert isn't ready to concede to challenger Eileen Laubacher in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, even though the Democrat has already claimed victory in the close race.

As of Tuesday morning, one week after Election Day, CBS News had the race as a "toss-up" as the two candidates were less than 1% apart with 98% of the votes tallied.

Boebert talked to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday evening, saying that more ballots need to be counted before victory or defeat has been determined.

Rep. Lauren Boebert on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 9, 2026. CBS

"We've been curing ballots for over a week, and you know we... we need to make sure that every vote counts and every voice is heard. We still have military and overseas ballots that are coming in, and we'll see what that number is," said Boebert.

Laubacher traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend new-member orientation this week, signaling her confidence that she will be heading to Congress to represent CD-4 for the next two years.

"I know the work is really just beginning," Laubacher told CBS Colorado.

The incumbent could request a recount, hoping additional votes or a change in the final tally could work in her favor. Colorado law requires an automatic recount when the margin between candidates is less than half of 1% of the winning candidate's total votes.

Boebert expressed that she hoped to have those ballots counted by Friday, "We'll accept that and... and move forward in whatever way."

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 9: Rep.-elect Eileen Laubacher (D-CO) arrives at the U.S. Capitol on November 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. Newly elected members of the 120th Congress arrive for the first day of New Member Orientation after Democrats flipped both chambers in the midterm elections. Laubacher defeated incumbent Lauren Boebert (R-CO) in the 4th District. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

When asked about the possibility of a recount, Laubacher said the process is important regardless of the final outcome, "I think the most important thing is the people of Colorado, the voters, are heard. I think the most important thing is we get these great results and people know their votes mattered. And, I think we have a good system in place that ensures that. That is the most important thing."

Boebert also talked about why so many Republicans lost their seats in the midterm elections, saying, "People are frustrated, and I think I've talked to many of you enough over the past year-and-a-half, especially to even air my frustrations. I think that we could have done a lot more. We had a lot of wasted opportunities, and you know this is our opportunity to regroup and rebuild."

Boebert previously served two terms in the state's 3rd Congressional District before switching districts and winning in the 4th with 53.6% of the vote in 2024.

The outspoken Republican has recently faced some challenges, including when a Weld County judge granted the congresswoman a temporary protection order against a man who she says is spreading lies about her and her staff. David Wheeler, who lives in North Carolina, has made claims that Boebert had sexual relationships with three of her staff members and arranged a $200,000 payment to one former aide to keep the alleged involvement quiet.

Boebert said she didn't blame President Donald Trump for the outcome of the midterms, saying she wasn't going to spend millions of dollars on her re-election campaign.

"I don't blame any one person. We all could have done better," said Boebert.