Lauren Boebert calls allegation she had sexual relationships with staffers politically motivated, utterly false

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is denying allegations that she had sexual relationships with current and former members of her congressional staff, calling the claims politically motivated and false.

The allegations were made in a complaint that David Wheeler, an activist who has previously made claims against Boebert, never properly filed with the U.S. House Committee on Ethics. Wheeler alleges that Boebert had sexual relationships with three staff members and arranged a $200,000 payment to one former aide to keep the alleged involvement quiet. CBS Colorado has not independently verified the allegations.

Rep. Lauren Boebert CBS

Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, rejected the allegations in an exclusive interview with CBS Colorado.

"There has been no evidence of anything whatsoever, especially with every single person that he's accusing of being involved or even being a witness is denying this," Boebert said.

Boebert said she initially did not want to discuss the allegations publicly because she did not want to give them additional attention. She said she agreed to an interview because the claims also involve current and former members of her staff.

"If it was only about me, there wouldn't have been a response," Boebert said. "I would have brushed this off and walked away. But when you involve my team and lie about them, I have to stand up and say something."

Wheeler has defended the complaint and its sourcing, telling CBS Colorado in an email that the information came from sources who wanted to remain private. The allegations have not been established as facts by the House Ethics Committee or through an independent finding.

Under congressional ethics rules, sitting lawmakers may not engage in sexual relationships with any employee under their direct supervision.

This isn't the first time Wheeler has made allegations against Boebert.

"This Mr. Wheeler is someone who has absolutely stalked and harassed me and my family for years now," Boebert said.

He first claimed the congresswoman was an escort while apparently using a picture of another woman as proof.

"And to date I'm still accused of being this woman and having this woman come out and say 'Actually, I don't even care for Boebert. I don't like her politics, but this is wrong. And this is me,'" Boebert said.

He then claimed Boebert had abortions.

"Smack dab in the middle of pregnancies, but I still have the children. And, I mean, it's just not true," Boebert said.

But she says his latest attack is the worst yet because he didn't just target her.

"We all have school-age children who are already receiving messages from their peers. It is absolutely disgusting and no one should be able to ruin lives to the degree that he does," she said.

Wheeler's complaint was filed within 60 days of the Nov. 3 election, which is not allowed under House Ethics Committee rules. The committee's rules also require a complaint submitted by a person who is not a House member to be certified by a House member before the committee can proceed. Wheeler admits no member of Congress has provided that certification for his filing.

Boebert says she's trying to figure out what recourse she has.

"I don't know if this is something an attorney general handles. I don't know if this is something that eventually involves law enforcement rather than civil suits that go nowhere. But something needs to happen," she said. "And I would say that something needs to happen with the media that recklessly reported on this fake complaint that he recently filed."

Boebert says she feels like Wheeler is getting more dangerous with his actions against her.

"You don't have to like me. You don't like my politics, but this is wrong," Boebert said.