Democrat Eileen Laubacher claims victory in Colorado District 4; incumbent Lauren Boebert eyeing recount

The race for Colorado's 4th Congressional District remains close, but Democrat Eileen Laubacher is moving forward and declaring victory over incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert. This comes as thousands of votes separate the two candidates by only a narrow margin.

Democrat Eileen Laubacher CBS

Laubacher traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend new-member orientation, signaling her confidence that she will be heading to Congress to represent CD-4 for the next two years.

"I know the work is really just beginning," Laubacher told CBS Colorado.

Laubacher said she is encouraged by where things stand as the final votes are tallied.

"It is pretty remarkable. It is a great feeling," Laubacher said.

Despite the narrow margin, Boebert has not conceded and is continuing to fight to hold onto her seat. The incumbent is reportedly considering requesting a recount, hoping additional votes or a change in the final tally could work in her favor.

Colorado law requires an automatic recount when the margin between candidates is less than half of 1% of the winning candidate's total votes.

Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, said a candidate who loses by a margin outside that threshold can still request a recount.

"The losing candidate can certainly request a recount at their expense," Crane said.

Crane said Colorado's election system is secure, reliable and transparent. He also does not anticipate a recount would change the outcome of the race.

"I do expect the outcome to say the same," Crane said. "I'm not aware of a recount ever changing the outcome of an election."

Laubacher was asked about the possibility of a recount and said the process is important regardless of the final outcome.

"I think the most important thing is the people of Colorado, the voters, are heard. I think the most important thing is we get these great results and people know their votes mattered. And, I think we have a good system in place that ensures that. That is the most important thing," Laubacher said.

Statement from Lauren Boebert's campaign

"The campaign wants to make sure that every voice is heard and that every vote counts. Ballots are still being cured and counted, including mail, provisional UOCAVA (military and overseas) ballots. We await final results from every county, with November 13 as the final date for votes to be counted and then make a decision where we go from there.

"This race is very tight, and there are still a lot of votes to be counted. It is irresponsible to declare a winner in light of the large number of outstanding votes. If candidates and political advocates truly believe every vote should matter, then they will hold off on declaring a winner until every vote is, in fact, counted."