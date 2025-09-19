Colorado Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen calls for bipartisan solutions to rising violence

Colorado Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen called for bipartisan solutions to rising violence on the House floor this week. She said it's important to combat a rising wave of political and radicalized violence after recent tragedies.

Some of those examples of recent violence included last week's shooting at Evergreen High School, which is in her district, the killing of political activist Charlie Kirk, and former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed inside their home.

Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D) represents Colorado's 7th Congressional District. CBS

"Nobody should be killed for their views; this is not how we settle our differences. I can't help but feel that we have lost our way as a country. The radicalization and easy access to firearms have been a lethal combination. It doesn't just impact one party, one state, or one community. This impacts all of us," said Pettersen.

Pettersen also spoke about not being able to take a breath after getting a phone call about Kirk's shooting death and then just moments later, she received a call about the shooting in Evergreen.