Colorado Congressman Jason Crow secures provisions in Defense Department's budget bill to help Coloradans

U.S. Rep Jason Crow secures provisions in the Defense Department's budget bill to help Coloradans

Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is hailing the House's passage of the National Defense Authorization Act.

A member of the Armed Services Committee and former Army Ranger, Crow lobbied for several provisions in the annual defense budget bill including dental coverage for National Guard members and reservists, more resources for a Colorado-based project that tracks space junk to make sure it doesn't hit communication satellites, and enhanced technology to prevent and treat traumatic brain injuries in active duty soldiers and veterans.

"If you're firing off large artillery pieces, you know, the noise and the percussion from that, has an impact on your brain. If you're flying a fighter jet, the Gs, the gravity, the vibration, the noise from that also impacts your brain. We know that now. People used to write that off as post-traumatic stress or depression or other issues. We now know, this is an actual brain injury and it can be treated as such," said Crow.

The bill provides about $832 billion for the Department of Defense, including $13 billion for missile defense and space programs and a 3.8 percent raise for all military personnel.

The Senate still needs to pass its defense budget bill. Then, a conference committee will reconcile the differences between the measures from each chamber.