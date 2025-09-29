Entire Colorado congressional delegation calls on Trump to issue disaster declaration for Lee and Elk fires

Every member of Colorado's congressional delegation -- four Democrats and four Republicans -- and both Democratic senators are calling on President Trump to issue a major disaster declaration and offer public assistance to Rio Blanco County residents who have been impacted by the Lee and Elk fires.

They sent a letter to the White House on Monday, supporting the governor's call for help.

The fires burned 150,000 acres between them and caused over $27.4 million in damage, according to state and federal fire officials. Three homes were destroyed in the Lee Fire, and two were burned in the Elk Fire, and several other government buildings and critical infrastructure were destroyed or damaged. The Lee Fire is also now the fifth-largest wildfire in state history, just 2 acres shy of the fourth-largest, the Hayman Fire. Investigators say both fires, along with several others at the time, were sparked by lightning.

Gov. Jared Polis, on Friday, formally requested support from FEMA to help residents' and business owners' recovery efforts.

"Damage from these fires and the subsequent flash flooding puts Colorado families, major energy production, and the local economy at risk. This is why Colorado is asking the federal government to continue supporting the state through these recovery efforts," he said in a statement on Friday. "By joining us in partnership, we can help communities in Rio Blanco recover from this disaster as fast as possible."

On Monday, Colorado's congressional delegation echoed that call for help, writing to the White House that residents are struggling and the local economy could collapse under the costs of recovery.

"Successful recovery is essential to restoring the County's economy, which depends on oil and gas, agriculture, outdoor recreation, and hunting and fishing," they wrote in the joint letter. "Without additional support, residents could face increased electricity costs, oil and gas production could slow, and important habitat and grazing lands could be lost."

A presidential major disaster declaration helps states and local communities access federal assistance programs and makes it easier to get certain loans, insurance relief, and other help.

Since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump has issued over 30 major disaster declarations for floods, fires, winter storms, and other disasters, including the deadly central Texas floods, Hurricane Chantal in North Carolina, and deadly flash floods in New Mexico.

Republican Rep. Jeff Hurd, whose district includes Rio Blanco County, stressed the need for help from the federal government for his constituents.

"The devastation from the Lee and Elk wildfires and mudslides in Rio Blanco County is heartbreaking. Families have lost homes, businesses are gone, and critical infrastructure has been severely damaged," he wrote. "I fully support Governor Polis's request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. Federal assistance is urgently needed to help communities rebuild, restore essential services, and protect livelihoods tied to agriculture, energy, and outdoor recreation. I will continue working with local, state, and federal partners to ensure Rio Blanco County gets the help it needs."

Rio Blanco County is on Colorado's western border with Utah. The fires burned just south of the town of Meeker, the county seat, which is about 225 miles west of Denver.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News on Monday.