Colorado community worries proposed electric company substation will increase fire risks

As Castle Rock continues to grow, Douglas County is considering a new electric substation.

A CORE Electric Cooperative substation is proposed on 22 acres of land off Ridge Road and Plum Creek Parkway. CORE says the substation itself will have a footprint of approximately 270 feet by 370 feet.

CORE says it would include a battery energy storage system to help maximize efficiency, but some neighbors are fighting against it, proclaiming, "No CORE at our door."

"We've handed out flyers, and we've also put up signs, two very large ones, which have been removed, and now we put up another one today so that we can still try and get the word out," said Tori Mock, HOA president for the Castle Ridge neighborhood.

Ridge Road residents worry the proposed substation could bring fire danger to their windy, brushy neighborhood.

"The unusually high winds that we have here would take the fire and carry it right into the Founders neighborhood, where some of the densest residential areas over here," Mock said.

Recently, Castle Rock Fire and Rescue responded to a brush fire on the land in question that was caused by a truck carrying a large tree that struck a power line over Ridge Road.

"The fire started there. The power line snapped along here and fell onto the ground and immediately ignited fire," said Connie Hicks, a Castle Ridge neighbor. "Everybody was out here with hoses and fire extinguishers and doing what they could to stop it from spreading."

The fire burned some of Hicks' property but was stopped 35 feet from her home. Castle Rock Fire says no one was injured, and no properties were lost.

"I can only imagine what would happen if we had multiple power lines and a larger grid," Hicks said.

Neighbors also worry about impacts on their property values and home insurance, as well as electromagnetic frequencies from the substation. Some research has found excessive exposure to EMFs can increase cancer risk.

CORE Electric says the proposed "Ridge Substation" is needed to meet capacity needs as Castle Rock continues to develop. It assures neighbors the substation will blend seamlessly into the landscape, have minimal impact on wildlife and is safe, saying in part that it will, "follow strict safety standards. It will not generate fumes, odors or particulates. Like all substations, it will emit low-frequency, non-ionizing electric and magnetic fields (EMFs) at safe levels comparable to a typical residential home."

But neighbors such as Faye Kennish, who has lived in the area for more than 50 years, worry the substation will disrupt their peaceful community.

"I've had this great view all these years, and I have a feeling they're going to be going up high enough that it'll block Devil's Head out from what I see," Kennish said.

"I really would like to keep the integrity of nature and Castle Rock as much as we can with all the growth that we have," Hicks said. "This neighborhood was slated for residential, and I think all the neighboring communities would prefer it to be residential."

But it appears the substation is allowed under current zoning.

Douglas County says, "The site is zoned Large Rural Residential. The use is considered a utility service facility, which is an allowed use in that zone district. Approval of the location and extent application would not change the property's zoning."

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled April 7.

According to Douglas County, "The proposal is currently going through Douglas County's development review process, which includes public comment opportunities. Planning Commission is scheduled to hear the proposal on April 7, at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners' Hearing Room at 100 Third St. in Castle Rock. We appreciate all public input and encourage citizens to participate in that hearing. More information about the proposal is available online.

More information about the planning commission's schedule is also on the town's website.

In response to community concerns, CORE Electric Cooperative shared a full statement about the proposed substation, "As the electric utility for Castle Rock and much of Douglas County, we work to provide residents safe, reliable, competitively priced power and support the communities we serve."

"The proposed Ridge Substation is essential to the Town of Castle Rock's vision of a growing community. The town's plan for additional homes requires a substantial increase to our delivery capacity in the area."

"Ridge Substation will help CORE meet that anticipated growth and development, and the inclusion of a battery energy storage system will offset peak electric load times and help maximize the efficiency of renewable resources."

"Our plan for Ridge Substation is consistent with the requirements of the Douglas County Comprehensive Master Plan 2040 and is planned adjacent to existing transmission lines. The substation has been positioned on the site to minimize impacts to wildlife and its perimeter wall will have a natural look that blends seamlessly into the surrounding landscape."

"Ridge Substation will also follow strict safety standards. It will not generate fumes, odors or particulates. Like all substations, it will emit low-frequency, non-ionizing electric and magnetic fields (EMFs) at safe levels comparable to a typical residential home."

"We appreciate the concerns of residents in that area and want them to know our plan for Ridge Substation is the safest, quietest, most economical option to reliably meet their growing community's needs."

"We encourage anyone interested to visit [the Ridge Substation page]."