Colorado commission puts the pause on drilling project that would have gone under Erie neighborhoods

Drilling project that would have gone under Colorado neighborhoods paused indefinitely

Drilling project that would have gone under Colorado neighborhoods paused indefinitely

Drilling project that would have gone under Colorado neighborhoods paused indefinitely

The future of a Colorado oil and gas extraction project under Erie neighborhoods is unclear after a vote on it was postponed indefinitely.



CBS

Friday's decision by the Colorado Energy & Carbon Management Commission follows months of planning from Civitas Resources, but also opposition from hundreds of people who live near the Draco Pad in Weld County.

Civitas's plan was to add 26 new wells with horizontal drilling going as far as 5 miles out underground.

After hours of debate, the commission pushed off the vote until Civitas can look into another location for the project that's further from homes and businesses.