Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado commission puts the pause on drilling project that would have gone under Erie neighborhoods

By Sarah Horbacewicz

/ CBS Colorado

Drilling project that would have gone under Colorado neighborhoods paused indefinitely
Drilling project that would have gone under Colorado neighborhoods paused indefinitely 00:25

The future of a Colorado oil and gas extraction project under Erie neighborhoods is unclear after a vote on it was postponed indefinitely.

weld-county-drilling-project-proposal-erie-residents-concern.jpg
CBS

Friday's decision by the Colorado Energy & Carbon Management Commission follows months of planning from Civitas Resources, but also opposition from hundreds of people who live near the Draco Pad in Weld County.

Civitas's plan was to add 26 new wells with horizontal drilling going as far as 5 miles out underground.

After hours of debate, the commission pushed off the vote until Civitas can look into another location for the project that's further from homes and businesses. 

Sarah Horbacewicz
sarah-horbacewicz.jpg

Sarah Horbacewicz is a multi-skilled journalist for CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.