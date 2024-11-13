Proposed drilling project in Colorado hangs in the balance after decision is delayed

Controversial plan to drill for oil in Weld County being discussed

Controversial plan to drill for oil in Weld County being discussed

Controversial plan to drill for oil in Weld County being discussed

A proposed oil and gas project at a pad in Weld County hangs in the balance after the state's Energy and Carbon Management Commission delayed its decision following a more than seven-hour-long hearing on Wednesday.

CBS

The Civitas Resources project at the Draco Pad in Weld County could add 26 new wells with horizontal drilling going as far as 5 miles out underground. This would go into Boulder County and underneath neighborhoods in Erie.

Some residents like Skylar Weitzal have safety concerns about the lines going underneath his neighborhood.

"If this project is approved, I don't I don't see us staying in our current neighborhood that we've raised our kids in," Weitzal said. "We've already looked at potentially listening our home."

Weitzal shared that he lives near one of the dozens of preexisting wells in Erie that could post a risk when close to new drilling. Now, he's worried this could impact his insurance rates.

"If you've got active oil and gas exploration underneath your home, a mile and a half underneath your home, it would be tough as an insurance company to not be more concerned about the risk," Weitzal said.

But Civitas and Weld County backed the project and say they've mitigated those risks. Civitas says it's committed to protecting the area's health and safety, and this plan could even help remove 22 of those older wells.

In the hearing on Wednesday, Jill Fulcher with Beatty and Wozniak, an oil and gas law firm, introduced the project by saying in part, "Safety is valued above all else, and an unwavering commitment to safety and the well being of civic tests employees and communities are at the core of every decision and action."

Some of the potential conditions of the project include working to address some of the concerns from neighbors and local governments, like testing existing wells, performing traffic studies, limiting the project's timeline and continued air quality testing.

"Operating with integrity and listening to community voices, finding solutions and working closely with stakeholders helps Civitas plan business in a manner that ensures its neighboring communities thrive," Fulcher said.

Still, over the last few months and during Wednesday's hearing, hundreds of neighbors have publicly shared concerns. That includes Weitzal 's health concerns nearby the drilling that he feels have not been properly addressed and says is a leading reason he might leave the community altogether.

Civitas also says this project will likely bring money into the area when crews come to work.

But some commissioners, local government leaders and members of the public shared concern about a lack of transparency on this issue from Civitas before the hearing.

One of the biggest concerns comes from a housing development plan to build some homes less than 2,000 feet from the drill site, but those plans might have to adapt and possibly delay move in.

After the 9 a.m. meeting went passed 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the vote was pushed to Friday at 9 a.m. If the vote is approved, drilling could start as soon as next year.