Cold temperatures continue across Colorado tonight, warmup coming next week

While the snow is coming to an end across the Front Range, the cold weather will stick around for the day.

Metro area temperatures that started the morning in the teens will only warm into the low 30s Sunday afternoon. Mountain towns will mostly see high temperatures in the 20s.

Overnight, be prepared for frigid temperatures. With a slight breeze, wind chills in the high country will be below zero and in the single digits, with overnight lows across the Front Range in the teens (without wind chill).

Monday will be warmer with temperatures climbing into the low 40s, right about where we should be at this time of year. There will be plenty of sunshine to help melt any remaining snow across the metro.

While this storm didn't bring a lot of snow to the Front Range, only 1.3" of snow fell at DIA as of 5 a.m., the mountains got some much needed powder. Steamboat Springs and Winter Park both reported 12 inches of snow as of early Sunday morning. Aspen and Snowmass reported nine inches of snow, with Eldora and A-Basin seeing six inches of snow. These reports were early Sunday morning, and the mountains could pick up an additional couple of inches before the storm winds down.