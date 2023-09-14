CO 125 closed after mudslide reported near Mile Post 13 in Grand County

The Grand County Sheriff's Office tweeted Thursday evening that Hwy 125 is closed going both directions due to a mudslide reported near Mile Post 13.

Colorado Department of Transportation says there is no estimated time of reopening.

Grand County Sheriff's Deputies

CDOT issued an update around 4:21 p.m. saying between US 40 and Forest Service Road 124 (41 to 53 miles south of Walden) from Mile Point 0 to Mile Point 12 is closed.