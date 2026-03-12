Colorado sheriff's office participates in head shaving fundraiser for childhood cancer research

Volunteers in one Colorado town are getting ready to shave their heads for a good cause this St. Patrick's Day.

St. Baldrick's Foundation is hosting a head-shaving fundraiser at The Wild Game in Evergreen on March 17.

At least six volunteers — including some from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office — plan to shave their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research, with a goal of bringing in $5,000.

Clear Creek County sheriff's deputies Watanabe, left, and Romero prepare to shave their heads for a childhood cancer research fundraiser. CBS

The Sheriff's Office hopes to bring in $1,500, thanks to employees taking the bald-plunge.

The following Sheriff's Office staff will have their heads shaved at the fundraising event:

Senior Patrol Sgt. Straley

Detentions Sgt. Kopsch

Detentions Deputy Romero

Detentions Deputy Watanabe

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include a St. Patrick's Day celebration with Irish food, Guinness beer, and live entertainment. Community leaders and volunteers are also expected to attend.

Organizers say the fundraiser is part of a national movement that has raised millions for childhood cancer research over the past 25 years. According to the foundation, about one in five children diagnosed with cancer in the United States does not survive.

Anyone interested in attending or donating can find more information on the event page at stbaldricks.org.