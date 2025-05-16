Colorado Christian camp sues over new rules on gender identity accommodations

A Colorado Christian camp is suing the State of Colorado over licensing requirements that the camp claims violate its religious beliefs. Camp IdRaHaJe is located south of Evergreen off Highway 285 and has been operating since 1948.

A camp tucked amongst the mountains holds summer memories for Leah Rohwer.

Camp IdRaHaJe CBS

"I actually worked there as a horse wrangler in 2001 over the summer," said Rohwer

When her two daughters were old enough to go, Camp IdRaHaJe once again became a part of her family's life.

"They love it," said Rohwer. "They've gone since after the pandemic. They're set to go this year."

In less than a month, campers will return to Bailey, Colorado, and kick off the summer at Camp IdRaHaJe, including Rohwer's two daughters. However, families like hers also wonder what will happen to the future of the camp in the wake of a lawsuit challenging new state licensing guidelines that the camp says do not align with their religious beliefs.

"I fully support the camp in this decision," said Rohwer.

The new rules, issued by the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, outline requirements for camps to allow campers in attendance access to toilets, bathroom facilities, rooms, and other spaces that align with the person's gender identity.

Camp IdRaHaJe CBS

"This regulation requires it for bunking, for bathing, for changing, for anywhere where they would be separated biologically," said Rohwer.

The camp resisted those changes and initially asked for an exemption from these new regulations based on the camp's religious ideologies.

When the state refused to grant this exemption, the camp's defense team filed a lawsuit against the CDEC.

"Camp is in jeopardy that they're going to continue operating in what they believe is consistent with freedom of religion and what they should be allowed to do as a religious organization," said Rohwer.

The executive director of the camp released a statement in response to their lawsuit filed:

Camp IdRaHaJe has faithfully served and ministered to Colorado children of all backgrounds and faiths since 1948 and has successfully maintained its resident camp license since it first received one in 1995. The new policy of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, however, is asking IdRaHaJe to choose between upholding its Biblical beliefs about biological sex and risk losing its license or abandoning its beliefs and mission by forcing girls and boys to shower, dress, and share sleeping quarters with campers of the opposite sex. We are asking the court to allow us to operate consistent with our beliefs and protect our campers from a gender ideology agenda.

ADF Legal Counsel Andrea Dill, representing the camp, also released a statement:

The government has no place telling religious summer camps that it's 'lights out' for upholding their religious beliefs about human sexuality. Camp IdRaHaJe exists to present the truth of the Gospel to children who are building character and lifelong memories. But the Colorado government is putting its dangerous agenda—that is losing popularity across the globe—ahead of its kids. We are urging the court to allow IdRaHaJe to operate as it has for over 75 years: as a Christian summer camp that accepts all campers without fear of being punished for its beliefs.

The CDEC did not respond to a request for comment pending litigation.

For Rohwer, she says the state's policy is overreaching, especially when it comes to an institution that's had the same values instilled for nearly 80 years.

Camp IdRaHaJe CBS

"They feel like they're honoring god in what they're doing, and I feel like they should do that, to operate in a way that's consistent with that," said Rohwer.

Having a family member that is transgendered, Rohwer says she empathizes with children who may identify outside of their biological gender, but she says she does not support a change that forces an organization to change its religious values.

"I have a heart for the kids that feel like they don't fit in their body," she said. "I love those kids and I'm not saying anything bad about any of those kids or family members, whoever it might be, but I feel like we shouldn't stomp on someone's religious freedom to try and help those folks.