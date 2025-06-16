Watch CBS News
4-year-old child injured at Colorado home by apparent gunshot

By Dagoberto Cordova

/ CBS Colorado

Police say a 4-year-old child is hurt after an apparent shooting at a Colorado home.

Police in Aurora got a call right after 10:30 a.m. about the shooting. It happened right around the corner from a medical clinic off East Exposition Avenue and South Sable Boulevard.

So far it's not clear how badly the child was hurt. That child was taken to a medical center after getting injured.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Dagoberto Cordova

Dago Cordova manages CBS News Colorado's 24/7 streaming channel. That includes coverage of live news conferences, cutting clips of CBS Colorado newscasts and editing new content.

