4-year-old child injured at Colorado home by apparent gunshot

Police say a 4-year-old child is hurt after an apparent shooting at a Colorado home.

Police in Aurora got a call right after 10:30 a.m. about the shooting. It happened right around the corner from a medical clinic off East Exposition Avenue and South Sable Boulevard.

So far it's not clear how badly the child was hurt. That child was taken to a medical center after getting injured.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.