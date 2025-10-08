Colorado's Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says you can help name baby gorilla

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is giving people the opportunity to help name the newest member of the zoo family- a male baby gorilla. The little one is the first gorilla baby born in 13 years at the zoo.

Asha and her male baby gorilla. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The critically endangered Western Lowland gorilla male baby was born on July 21 to Asha and Goma.

Zoo keepers have chosen three name options, and the online voting ends on Thursday, Oct. 9.

The winning name will be announced on Oct. 15.