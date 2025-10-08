Watch CBS News
Colorado's Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says you can help name baby gorilla

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is giving people the opportunity to help name the newest member of the zoo family- a male baby gorilla. The little one is the first gorilla baby born in 13 years at the zoo. 

crop-gorilla-ashas-baby-caitling-7.jpg
  Asha and her male baby gorilla. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The critically endangered Western Lowland gorilla male baby was born on July 21 to Asha and Goma.   

Zoo keepers have chosen three name options, and the online voting ends on Thursday, Oct. 9.

gorilla-baby-noseprint-caitling-8-2-2025.png
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The winning name will be announced on Oct. 15. 

Jennifer McRae

