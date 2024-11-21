Colorado Cherry Company's new Windsor bakery helps business during fires, floods and snowstorms

The Colorado Cherry Company serves popular pies, other pastries for nearly a century

Colorado Cherry Company has been a staple for pastries in Northern Colorado for decades now, and the company is now using its new Windsor bakery as an asset that will help it continue sales during natural disasters and more.

The company has grown popular among both tourists and residents in Larimer County. Their stores frequently draw in those with sweet tooths as they commute to and from Estes Park in the canyons.

However, the company is now expanding its presence in locations including Denver, Windsor, and Loveland. By having locations in the front range the business is able to better produce and sell even during natural issues in canyons like fires, floods, and snowstorms.

"It seems like every couple of years we are dealing with floods or fires," said Kristi Lehnert, owner of the company.

"You think gosh, we got everything lined up. It is going to be a smooth summer and no hiccups. Then you get a fire or a flood," said Anthony Lehnert, owner of the company.

The Lehnert family has owned the company since it was created in the early 1900s. Alex Lehnert, First Alert Meteorologist at CBS News Colorado, is the daughter of the owners.

"The company is 96-years-old," Kristi said.

The company was first created by Anthony's grandparents and has been in the family since. His son now operates locations in Denver.

The Lehnerts said the recent Alexander Mountain Fire, which caused their US 34 location to temporarily close, was just one of several natural disasters that have impacted sales for them during peak season.

"The community comes up to support us when we are open again," Kristi said.

By having their main bakery in Windsor, Colorado Cherry Company can now keep up with holiday demand without concern of any fires, floods, or snowstorms.

"Everyone is looking for pumpkin pies, pecan pies, cherry pies. We are trying to solve those needs," Anthony said.

"It is busy," said Liberty Duran, bakery manager at the company.

Behind their Windsor storefront, a team of bakers works throughout the day to create a wide range of pastries, from savory to sweet.

"We are in pie season, it is game on. We are all hands on deck," Kristi said.

"It is chaotic. We are going-going," Anthony said.

Duran said her team was expected to make thousands of pies before Thanksgiving alone. Then, they will start preparing for the Christmas rush.

"I don't think (the public) comprehends that all of this comes out of one small bakery," Duran said.

The company plans to regain sales that they lost from the Alexander Mountain Fire closures during the holiday season, saying they will remain open and selling pies through the night before Thanksgiving.

"We are grateful. We are grateful for this time of year and for this location," Kristi said.