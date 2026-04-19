As Colorado cannabis industry slows, one brand finds success in consistency and authenticity

Lines at Colorado dispensaries may be long this week, but overall, cannabis sales in the state are slowing down. A homegrown company is out to prove that quality and culture can still sell. Inside DRO's Denver grow house, they say it's not just about cultivating cannabis; it's about cultivating a brand.

"I remember passing out hats and clothes out of the back of the truck, wherever I had to go," said Jamar Brown, co-owner of DRO. "You leave your ego at the door and get to work."

Jamar Brown

Before DRO became a cannabis name, it was a lifestyle brand built from the ground up by selling merchandise and creating something people could connect with.

"We started a brand before we even started growing," Brown said. "We'd drive wherever we had to go to push it. It started with a story that was organic, and people could relate to."

That authenticity is now paying off. While cannabis sales across Colorado have slowed from their peak just a few years ago, DRO is seeing growth. Industry data shows monthly sales that once surged by more than 100% year-over-year are now flat and, in some cases, declining.

Brown says the difference comes down to relationships.

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"If I've got to deliver, I deliver," he said. "I talk to the budtender, the manager, even the person sweeping the floor. I treat them like the CEO. Everything is built off relationships."

That approach matters as Colorado's cannabis industry faces shrinking profit margins, increased competition, and tighter regulations.

"We didn't just come here to grow weed, we built families here," said Co-owner Brad Zasada. "It's not just cleanliness. It's the passion behind our product."

Zasada says one challenge is the cost of keeping products compliant and clean. Even trace contaminants, sometimes from dust or building materials, can cause products to fail testing.

"The levels are set so incredibly low," Zasada said. "Even small amounts can become an issue."

That means growers are spending more to meet standards, even as profits tighten.

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Still, DRO is leaning into quality. From rotating strains to maintaining consistency, the company says that focus is paying off.

"We're sold out for the next six months," said head cultivator Robert Perez. "The difference is integrity, keeping that standard high."

Even with that success, challenges remain. Growers continue to navigate contamination risks, strict regulations, and financial pressure.

For DRO, longevity comes down to staying true to the process.

"It goes from the seed all the way to the flower," Brown said. "Everybody plays a part."

As the cannabis industry levels off after years of rapid growth, companies like DRO are betting that authenticity and consistency will keep them ahead.