Colorado man pleads guilty to sex assault on child as a habitual sex offender

A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child- pattern of abuse with an enhancer for habitual sex offender against children. Caleb Morrison Smith will be sentenced on Dec. 13.

According to the plea agreement, a judge will sentence Smith to the Colorado Department of Corrections for 36 years to life.

Caleb Morrison Smith Parker Police Dept.

Smith was arrested in May 2023. The Parker Police Department received a tip on April 26, 2023, alleging Smith was luring a 14-year-old female online. Detectives investigated the information that Smith had been communicating with and consistently meeting the child victim since November 2022.

Smith is a registered sex offender. He was reportedly taking the victim to his home in Louviers.

According to the Parker Police Department, "We are very proud of the work done by our detectives, officers and professional staff on this case. We are also grateful to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Denver Police Department, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the prosecutors at the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office for their work on this case."