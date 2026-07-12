Colorado businesses support firefighters as Willow Fire grows to nearly 5,900 acres

As firefighters in Colorado battle the Willow Fire west of Leadville through another Red Flag Warning, many local businesses are doing what they can to support the crews working long days in record-setting heat.

The Willow Fire has now burned 5,853 acres and is 25% contained, according to Sunday's update from the incident management team. Firefighters continue working to strengthen containment lines while protecting homes and critical infrastructure as hot, dry and windy weather keeps fire behavior active.

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For businesses in downtown Leadville, the fire has changed the rhythm of the busy summer season. At Wild Bill's Restaurant, owner "Wild" Bill Zeisel said visitors usually fill the patio to enjoy views of the surrounding mountains. Instead, many days have been dominated by thick smoke drifting into town.

"Normally the tourists come sit on the patio. It is beautiful with the mountains, but it has just been not good," Zeisel said. "Yeah. It's a lot of smoke."

The fire has hit close to home for Zeisel. He lives outside Leadville and was forced to evacuate earlier in the fire. While he's back home for now, he knows that could change if conditions worsen.

"We already was evacuated once," he said. "With all your animals and everything and all the people, you know, all have to leave. That's like the worst feeling. That's it, you never know. This thing is really tricky."

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Despite the uncertainty, Wild Bill's has become a familiar stop for the firefighters pouring into the area. Fire engines and support vehicles regularly line up outside the restaurant as crews grab meals before heading back to the fire line.

"It makes us really happy that they get to come through here and eat because we know they are going to go right back out there again," Zeisel said. "They put their lives right on the line every time."

As a small way of saying thank you, firefighters receive free drinks whenever they stop by.

"They can always have free drinks, anytime," Zeisel said. "It's the least we can do for what they do, putting their lives in danger."

Looking out the restaurant windows each day, Zeisel said the steady stream of firefighting equipment offers reassurance that hundreds of people are working to keep the fire away from the community.

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"Truck after truck after truck," he said. "At least we know they are out there fighting for us. So happy there are so many out there fighting for us because otherwise it could be a lot worse."

Fire officials said progress has continued despite difficult terrain and changing weather. Some residents have been allowed to return home as containment has increased, but evacuation orders remain in place for other neighborhoods, and officials continue asking people to monitor official emergency information as conditions evolve.