Mandatory evacuations issued for wildfire west of Leadville, Colorado

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for several roads and trails around a wildfire that sparked west of Leadville, Colorado.

The fire began on Sunday afternoon near Twin Mounds below Mount Massive in Lake County, and crews are working to contain it. County officials estimate the fire to be between 5-20 acres and growing.

Shannon Cristie

At 5 p.m., the Lake County Office of Emergency Management issued mandatory evacuations for everyone along:

County Road 4 east to County Road 9D

County Road 9

County Road 9D

County Road 5A

County Road 48

County Road 99

All trails from the fish hatchery

All campgrounds around Turquoise Lake

All trails up to the treeline

Just before 6 p.m., additional closures and evacuation areas were announced for Hagerman Pass and Colorado Trail sections in the area.

An evacuation shelter will open at the Family Assistance Center at Colorado Mountain College beginning at 6 p.m.

Large animals may be brought to the rodeo grounds on McWethy. Officials said the gates are open and water will be available.

Wildfire seen burning in the distance from Turquoise Lake, west of Leadville Alex Stephler

The LCOEM encouraged all residents to sign up for Lake County Emergency Alerts.