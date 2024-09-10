Colorado businesses serve up their best dishes, drinks and more during Littleton Restaurant Week

Littleton Restaurant Week kicks off for the second year

Restaurants and businesses in Littleton are serving up their best dishes, drinks and more this week.

It's for the city's second annual Restaurant Week. More than two dozen businesses are participating, including restaurants, wine bars, breweries and coffee and tea shops.

The event is only in its second year, but it's already growing in popularity with more businesses participating and customers dining out.

Amber Hammond is the chair of the restaurant committee for the Littleton Business Chamber. She said the committee helped bring the event to the community.

"We just really wanted to focus on the unique diversity that we have in our culinary scene, and food and beverage scene. Littleton has a lot to offer," said Hammond, who also owns Kate's Wine Bar.

Two of the restaurants participating are Cencalli Taqueria and Grande Station Scratch Kitchen, both located on Main Street in downtown Littleton.

Zoe Romero opened the taqueria last November. She and her husband wanted to bring something different and unique to downtown Littleton. So instead of pizza, which is their first restaurant concept in Centennial, they chose to bring authentic Mexican flavors to the community.

"We wanted to showcase street food. So our menu is going to be very small, but very good. Everything is made fresh," said Romero.

This week, they're showcasing their $3 tacos and a large selection of margaritas.

This is also the first time Romero and her business have participated in Restaurant Week.

"We want to get the word out, let people know that we're here, that we are ready to be that community space for everyone, and just to have a different type of aspect and food into this community," said Romero. "Restaurant Week is just one of the many events that people can enjoy, visiting a little town that is so special."

They do things a little differently at Restaurant Week in Littleton, where there isn't a set price point for meals. Each restaurant, bar and cafe owner prices the meal or item at what they feel is fit.

Just down the block, Eric Hyatt owns Grande Station Scratch Kitchen. This week, they're serving up a Tomahawk surf and turf, pasta, and smash burgers, as well as chopped salads. The meals span a variety of prices.

"We're offering a three-pound Tomahawk that comes with lobster and shrimp and wine and side dishes and salads, and it's a feast that's meant to be shared during the daytime," said Hyatt. "Every dish is also featuring a local company from Colorado that we work with throughout the year, that we wanted to highlight and bring attention to that too."

Hyass has owned the businesses for one year. In fact, the business celebrated its one year anniversary on the first day of restaurant week last Friday.

"We wanted to have a business that was in the community that we could serve and be a part of," said Hyatt.

Hyatt said last year, since they had just taken over the business, their participation in Restaurant Week was minimal and they didn't get much feedback or traffic from customers.

However, so far this week, he said there has been overwhelming support from the community and it's exciting to see.

"Also seeing the community come out and support businesses that are local to downtown Littleton and the surrounding areas- that means a lot to myself. It means a lot to my wife. We're in business to be a part of the community. So to have the community come back and support us, it feels really good," said Hyatt.

Hyatt said reservations are already filling up, and he encourages customers to make a reservation as early as possible.

"We're really highlighting the unique experience that every business owner is highlighting," Hammond added.

The city's Open Rewards Program is also offering users a 10% cash-back option for eating at participating restaurants during Restaurant Week. Outside of Restaurant Week, customers earn 5% back. The reward program is aimed at encouraging shoppers to support small and locally-owned businesses.

Littleton Restaurant Week runs through this Sunday, September 15.