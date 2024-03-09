Colorado business to host month-long "Period Positive Hygiene Drive" in honor of Women's History Month

A bill is currently working its way through the Colorado legislature and would expand access to essential menstrual products for middle and high school-aged girls.

The phrase, "period poverty" is used to refer to those who cannot afford menstrual products.

Nearly one in four students struggle to afford period products in the United States.

Lower-income and students of color were among those most impacted.

One business is looking to support those in need by hosting a hygiene drive all month-long.

CBS

YellowDog Design is a print and marketing business in the Clayton neighborhood.

For all of March through its "Period Positive Hygiene Drive," it will honor women's health by collecting these products and giving them to a local organization.

One of the business' goals is to make sure all women feel supported - even in their personal health.

Sara-Lou Kline, an office manager at YellowDog, says it's especially essential now more than ever.

CBS

"I am really passionate about providing sanitary products for girls, women, people who menstruate," said Kline.

In Colorado, 90% of female teens start their period unexpectedly in public without the necessary products, while at least 80% have missed class due to a lack of sanitary supplies, according to the Colorado Teen Period Poverty Study 2024.

It is something Kline herself experienced.

"When I was in junior high and I remember I was wearing bright blue overalls and it happened... I walked off the bus, went home and I had the biggest red stain in the back of me, I was mortified," said Kline.

She wants to make sure youth in her neighborhood do not experience that same moment.

CBS

"If it was everybody who menstruated then it would be provided for free, period," said Kline.

The business is inviting people to donate as the products will then be taken to Clayton Cares, an organization that provides children and families in need with the basics at no cost.

The Free Menstrual Products to Students Bill, which would provide products for students in middle school and high school if passed, has advanced out of the House Education Committee with a 7-4 vote.

Rep. Brianna Titone issued a statement saying:

"When the students from Arvada West came to me in 2019, they wanted every school to have them. We knew we had to take a smaller step then, but today, we're trying to finish the job the students set out to accomplish. We hope that after the program is adopted, schools will see that valuing the students' dignity is not only the right thing to do, but it will result in better outcomes academically."