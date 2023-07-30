Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Indigenous 11-year-old missing out of Jefferson County has been located
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert on Sunday for an 11-year-old out of Jefferson County, who was reportedly last seen Saturday night.
CBI also issued a Missing Endangered Persons alert for a teen juvenile who went missing around the same time.
The agency says the 11-year-old and 13-year-old have now been located and deactivated both alerts.
CBI thanked the community for assisting in locating the 11-year-old.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.