Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Indigenous 11-year-old missing out of Jefferson County has been located

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert on Sunday for an 11-year-old out of Jefferson County, who was reportedly last seen Saturday night. 

CBI also issued a Missing Endangered Persons alert for a teen juvenile who went missing around the same time. 

The agency says the 11-year-old and 13-year-old have now been located and deactivated both alerts. 

CBI thanked the community for assisting in locating the 11-year-old. 

First published on July 30, 2023 / 10:30 AM

