Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Indigenous 11-year-old missing out of Jefferson County has been located

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert on Sunday for an 11-year-old out of Jefferson County, who was reportedly last seen Saturday night.

CBI also issued a Missing Endangered Persons alert for a teen juvenile who went missing around the same time.

The agency says the 11-year-old and 13-year-old have now been located and deactivated both alerts.

CBI thanked the community for assisting in locating the 11-year-old.