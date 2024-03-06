Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for 34-year-old out of Lakewood

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert for a 34-year-old man who was last seen in Lakewood.

Matthew Davis Frost was last seen at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 5300 block of W. Colorado Place in Lakewood and could be in the Denver area, according to CBI.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert Activation:



Matthew Davis Frost, was last seen on March 3, 2024 in Lakewood, CO and may be in the Denver, CO area. Matthew suffers from impaired cognitive reasoning.



Frost is described as Indigenous, standing 5 foot 5, and weighs 157 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a green, puffy North Face jacket. Frost is diagnosed as autistic, has a pronounced stutter and suffers from impaired cognitive reasoning.

If anyone has additional information on Frost's whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.