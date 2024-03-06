Watch CBS News
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for 34-year-old out of Lakewood

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert for a 34-year-old man who was last seen in Lakewood. 

Matthew Davis Frost was last seen at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 5300 block of W. Colorado Place in Lakewood and could be in the Denver area, according to CBI. 

Frost is described as Indigenous, standing 5 foot 5, and weighs 157 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a green, puffy North Face jacket. Frost is diagnosed as autistic, has a pronounced stutter and suffers from impaired cognitive reasoning. 

If anyone has additional information on Frost's whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. 

First published on March 6, 2024 / 9:30 PM MST

