Colorado Bureau of Investigation announces independent assessment of forensic services division

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado Department of Public Safety have released the findings of an independent assessment of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's Forensic Services section. According to the CBI, the report highlights past deficiencies that included "inadequate accountability, poor internal culture, a focus on productivity and gaps in crisis response."

The assessment was conducted by the firm Forward Resolutions, according to the CBI, and specifically addressed CBIFS operations and leadership from 2022-2024, with some historical review extending back to 2010.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation. CBS

"We ordered this assessment because transparency and accountability are non-negotiable in forensic science. The public deserves to know that science, not workload or speed, is what guides our forensic work," said CDPS Executive Director Stan Hilkey in a statement. "This report and its recommendations are a necessary step in rebuilding trust, a process that is well underway and that we remain committed to achieving."

According to the report, there has been significant progress made since new lab leadership took over the forensic lab system in 2022.

The CBI said the bureau and CDPS are actively implementing the report's recommendations that include "strengthening internal communication, reinforcing scientific independence and enhancing onboarding procedures."

Yvonne "Missy" Woods Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Earlier this year, a former CBI DNA analyst was criminally charged over possibly mishandled or manipulated evidence.

Yvonne "Missy" Woods has been charged with more than 100 separate charges related to forgery, perjury, attempting to influence a public servant, and cybercrime. She'll be tried in Jefferson County Court.

CBI launched an investigation in September 2023 and found that Woods manipulated data in the DNA testing process and posted incomplete test results in some cases. Woods had been with the CBI for nearly 30 years before she was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 3, 2023 and retired on Nov. 6, 2023.

That investigation found that Woods omitted facts in official criminal justice records and tampered with DNA testing results by omitting some results. CBI has identified hundreds of cases impacted by Woods' alleged data manipulation between 2008 and 2023. A review of her work from 1994-2008 was also underway. CBI says 1,003 criminal cases have been identified so far as having had some sort of involvement from Woods.