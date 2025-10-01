Some decomposing bodies found in Colorado funeral home need DNA for identification, CBI says

Some bodies found in Colorado funeral home were decomposing for over a decade, CBI says

Some of the decomposing bodies discovered inside Davis Mortuary in Pueblo had been there for more than a decade and now DNA must be used to help with the identification process. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation provided an update Wednesday morning on the investigation that began in August.

The CBI said that six of the 24 recovered bodies have been identified and their families have been notified.

Davis Mortuary CBS

"The remains so far have been in the area between 2010 and 2012 and right now, we're under the impression, what we believe is all of the remains are probably going to be from that time period," said Clint Thomason, assistant director for CBI investigations.

Thomason said that all records from Davis Mortuary are paper-based and that is slowing down the investigation because all reviews must be done manually.

The slow progress is nothing new with the investigation. Last month, the CBI said it could take months to identify the bodies that were removed from the Davis Mortuary in August.

On Wednesday, the CBI said it will continue the identification process of the remaining 18 bodies using dental records, fingerprints, and DNA analysis.

Investigators said some of the bodies are from people who died more than 15 years ago. Since state inspectors launched the investigation, they have found multiple bodies in "various stages of decomposition," and have since revoked the business's license.

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter Pueblo County

The previous Pueblo County coroner, Brian Cotter, submitted his resignation with an effective date of Sept. 2. Cotter owns Davis Mortuary with his brother. The CBI said it has not questioned either Brian or Chris Cotter, and that both men have retained legal counsel.

Tenth Judicial District Attorney Kala Beauvais said her office plans to file criminal charges once the CBI investigation is complete, after all the remains have been identified, and asked for patience during the investigation.

Pueblo County Commissioners appointed Dr. Greg Grahek as the interim Pueblo County Coroner last month.

Dr. Greg Grahek Pueblo County