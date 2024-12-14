Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter talks about being finalist ahead of Heisman Trophy ceremony

Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter talked about being a finalist for the Heisman Trophy just hours ahead of the award ceremony on Saturday. Hunter plays wide receiver and cornerback and is one of four finalists for the trophy.

"It's definitely special, you know, it means a lot to me and my family," said Hunter.

Last month Hunter set CU's single-season record for most TDs by a Buffaloes receiver when he recorded his 14th. And last week he was named Big 12 defensive player of the year.

The other finalists are Dillon Gabriel of Oregon, Ashton Jeanty of Boise State and Cam Ward of Miami were also at the news conference ahead of the ceremony.

Hunter offered some advice to up-and-coming players, "Don't let anyone tell you what you can't do. Keep grounded, stay focused and go get it."

When asked what this means to him and to represent his team, the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter replied, "It's going to mean a lot, you know last year was 4-8 and now I'm holding up a trophy a year later. I never thought I'd be in this position, but also I worked so hard for it and my teammates helped me to get here."

The last Colorado player to be a finalist for the award was Rashaan Salaam in 1994. Salaam went on to win the trophy.