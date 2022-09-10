Falcons host Buffaloes for first time since 1974, defeat CU soundly

Fullback Brad Roberts ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns to help Air Force overcome several miscues, including a snap over the punter's head, in a 41-10 win over Colorado on a dreary Saturday.

The Falcons (2-0) built a 20-0 lead while hosting the Buffaloes (0-2) for the first time since 1974. Air Force entered the nationally televised game as a 17 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but couldn't shake Colorado until late in the third quarter.

Air Force and Colorado combined for six turnovers in the rainy conditions, including each team fumbling at the goal line while going in for a score.

The Buffaloes' goal-line fumble occurred in the third and right after Air Force set them up in good field position after a snap sailed well over the head of punter Carson Bay. Alex Fontenot was trying to wiggle into the end zone when the ball was ripped away. It would have made it a one-score game.

Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels scored from a yard out late in the third to wrap up a second straight win over the Buffaloes. Air Force won in Boulder in 2019.

Colorado is off to an 0-2 start for the first time since 2012. The Buffaloes tried to shake things up by going with quarterback J.T. Shrout over Brendon Lewis. Shrout finished 5 of 21 for 51 yards and one interception. He also slid too early on a fourth-and-short play in the fourth quarter when he could have had the first down.

The Falcons finished with 435 yards rushing after gaining 582 a week ago against Northern Iowa.

It wasn't the start the Buffaloes envisioned when Shrout bobbled the ball on the second play of the game. Air Force defensive end Christopher Herrera recovered the fumble, setting up Roberts' 14-yard score a play later to make it 7-0 just 33 seconds into the contest.

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado: The Buffaloes have now dropped six straight road games.

Air Force: Should creep closer to being ranked after receiving votes last week. The Falcons are 30-4 in nonconference home games under coach Troy Calhoun.

GROUNDED BY WEATHER

The pregame parachute jumpers, along with the flyovers, were scrubbed due to the foggy conditions.

THIS & THAT

Air Force kicker Matthew Dapore hit a career-long 54-yard field goal. ... Buffaloes safety Trevor Woods was ejected for targeting early in the third quarter. ... The attendance was 33,647.

UP NEXT

Colorado: At Minnesota on Saturday. The Gophers won 30-0 last season in Boulder.

Air Force: At Wyoming on Friday to open Mountain West Conference play.

By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer