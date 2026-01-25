Colorado bronc rider injured at NWSS rodeo

A 21-year-old saddle bronc rider from Gunnison was seriously injured at Friday night's National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

Coleman Shallbetter was thrown from a horse named Hillbilly Havoc and stepped on, according to a spokesperson from the NWSS. Shallbetter suffered multiple broken ribs and was quickly taken to a local hospital.

Shallbetter scored 85 points aboard English Bulldog on Thursday night, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Assocation standings. That was the second-best score of the saddle bronc competition's first round.

Coleman Shallbetter, 21, of Gunnison, rides English Bulldog in the first round of the National Western Stock Show Rodeo's saddle bronc competition in Denver Thursday night. Shallbetter was seriously injured the following night, suffering broken ribs and a collapsed lung. He is expected to fully recover. Jaycie Love

Shallbetter was tossed Friday night before reaching an eight-second scoring ride.

"It was a good horse," Shallbetter told CBS Colorado from his hospital bed Sunday. He said he lost his position in the saddle and was thrown forward from it.

"She kind of got me with the front feet," he said, "but the back feet is what did it. I took a big breath and my whole side went in. I knew something wasn't right."

One of the broken ribs had punctured his left lung, which then collapsed, Shallbetter said. He underwent surgery Friday night. He is tentatively expected to be released from the hospital Monday. He will likely miss two PRCA events, but aims to be back in saddle in late February.

"I'm thankful," Shallbetter said while thanking his supporters for their prayers - and his fiance, Jaycie, for her attention. "I'm a pretty lucky guy."

Shallbetter, a Colorado native, started the year by winning the New Year's Eve Buck and Ball in Gillette, Wyoming, per the PRCA's website. It's his rookie season professionally. He rode collegiately last year for Tarleton State (Tex.) which won its second consecutive national title in Casper last June.

This is the 16th season of the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.