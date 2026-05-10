Colorado school district to close elementary school despite pressure from parents

The decision is now official; Summit School District will close Breckenridge Elementary School and consolidate students into Upper Blue Elementary beginning in the 2027 school year.

The school board voted 6-1 on the proposal after months of debate over declining enrollment, aging infrastructure, and long-term financial pressures. According to district leaders, Breckenridge Elementary faces more than $20 million in deferred maintenance costs, while student enrollment across the district continues to shrink.

"They're so important to staff and families," board president Consuelo Redhorse said. "It's really hard when we look at schools to even think about closing them."

Breckenridge Elementary School CBS

Parents who fought to keep the school open say they still believe other options should have been explored.

"When you look at the numbers, there are more creative solutions to just shutting (down) a school without having a plan for what is going to happen to the kids next," Jacqueline Ruetenik, a parent with kids at Breckenridge Elementary, said.

Built in 1965, the school has become a community fixture in Breckenridge. Families argued that closing it would not only disrupt students but also create major transportation challenges for working parents navigating mountain traffic between towns.

"Asking families to commute their children back and forth to different towns, to Frisco, to Silverthorne, to Dillon, with all of this ski traffic and tourist traffic, it could be an absolute nightmare," said parent Alicia Vargo.

District leaders say the decision ultimately came down to multiple overlapping problems.

"When we looked at all the data over all this time, when we looked at declining enrollment, when we looked at the reality of the state budget overall, and then how it flows down to our districts, it all together made it the responsible thing to do, although it was really very, very difficult," Redhorse said.

The district says no jobs are currently expected to be eliminated as part of the consolidation. Officials also say attendance boundaries will shift to spread students across remaining schools while trying to maintain class sizes around 22 students per classroom.

Still, district leaders acknowledge this may not be the end of consolidation discussions in Summit County.

"We saw a 3% decrease this year. We're looking at another 3% decrease next year," Redhorse said. "This is going to be a continuing conversation."

According to the district's long-range planning discussions, additional consolidation conversations could happen later this decade depending on enrollment trends and housing growth.

Parents opposing the closure also questioned whether the district's enrollment projections fully account for future affordable housing projects planned around Breckenridge.

"The plans are using data that we don't feel is particularly on point for what's happening right now in the community," Ruetenik said.

The next major decision for the district could come this summer, when school leaders determine whether to pursue a bond measure for additional classroom space and upgrades at Upper Blue Elementary, the school students will be consolidated into.

District leaders say the immediate focus now shifts toward helping families, staff and students through the transition process.

"We know that there's going to be a grieving process," Redhorse said. "And we know that there's going to be time and efforts needed to make sure that our families can make their way through this decision."

More information on the district's consolidation discussions can be found through Summit School District website.