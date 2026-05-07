Colorado school district weighs possible closure of elementary school amid enrollment, budget concerns

A possible closure of Summit School District's oldest elementary school is sparking concern among parents and community members in Breckenridge. It's happening at the same time district leaders are looking for ways to address declining enrollment and long-term financial pressures.

Breckenridge Elementary School CBS

District officials say no final decision has been made before Thursday night's meeting where a vote is expected. But Breckenridge Elementary School has emerged as a focal point in ongoing consolidation discussions tied to future enrollment trends, building needs and budget realities outlined in its "10+ Year Master Plan." Superintendent Tony Byrd is referenced as supporting the consolidation of Breckenridge Elementary with Upper Blue Elementary in that plan.

The proposal comes after a failed 2024 bond measure that included plans to rebuild Breckenridge Elementary alongside several other district projects. County local Jacqueline Ruetenik, who has two boys at Breckenridge Elementary, described the failed measure as a major turning point in the current conversation around the school's future, and what she believes could be influencing the decision making now. While options to consolidate schools are on the table, some of those options include increasing capacity at current schools to account for the potentially school-less population.

"We need to have a plan for action if we're going to build (additions to existing schools)" Ruetenik told CBS Colorado. "Right now, it's up in the air with a bond that has not been passed, and we have already had a bond that failed in 2024."

Another Breckenridge Elementary parent, Alicia Vargo, said the uncertainty has been difficult for families who specifically picked the mountain town to live in because of the community surrounding the school system, from after school programs to support groups for parents with students in the classroom.

"My family and I moved here five years ago," Vargo told CBS Colorado. "We sought out Breckenridge because of the strong-rooted family community that's present here."

While there are a few listed options from the Summit School District for consolidation, Breckenridge Elementary has been spotlighted as a frontrunner for closures, partially due to high repair costs to the oldest school in the district, according to the district itself.

Current estimates for Breckenridge Elementary for 2027 from the district put the cost at $27,000,000, compared to $700,000 at the Upper Blue Elementary School. While Ruentenik agrees there's no getting around the cost of keeping an older school operating, she feels there's much more are stake for families, as well as the district's bottom line if there isn't a concrete plan for where students would be relocated.

"When you change the district lines for where different kids are going to go to elementary school, it's not just Breckenridge Elementary that's going to be impacted by those changes," Ruetenik said.

District discussions have also centered around broader demographic changes in Summit County, including where workforce housing and family developments are being built. Vargo mentioned one of the larger family housing projects in the process of being built could be served by Breckenridge Elementary, unless it closes.

"If we lose this school, where do we go from there? If we have one school that's 200 kids over enrollment plus new, new housing projects, adding to that 200, 250 (students)" Vargo said. "I don't know where that ends. What do we do then? Are we looking at building a new school in Breckenridge?"

Then, there's the obvious aspect of families living on the southern end of Summit County commuting to a school that's farther away (Breckenridge Elementary School is the farthest south option) and the time that adds, especially when the limited road systems in the mountain communities clog with visitors.

"Asking families to commute their children back and forth to different towns, to Frisco, to Silverthorne, to Dillon, with all of this ski traffic and tourist traffic, I mean, it could be an absolute nightmare," Vargo said. "Where you have two parents that work full-time, and now you're spending the majority of your time commuting your kids around to different schools when you could just be going to school within our community."

District leaders have emphasized that the conversation is still evolving and will depend heavily on future data and community input. The Summit School District Board of Education is expected to continue discussing potential elementary restructuring options in upcoming meetings.