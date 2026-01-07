Colorado board denies zoning application to allow workers to live on property of popular French bakery

A popular Colorado bakery now faces an uncertain future after a zoning hearing.

The Jefferson County Board of Adjustment voted down two applications from Et Voilà French Bakery at Lookout Mountain.

The bakery has two trailers on the property that are used for housing and as a test kitchen for the bakers.

A complaint was filed last year over the trailers because the land is zoned for commercial use, not residential.

An attorney representing the bakery says there's a reason the owners live and work on the property.

"Being on site during the formative year is crucial, not only to develop the recipes, but because this is a lean team at the bakery," attorney Emma Donachie said. "They sold everything they had and put everything they had into this business."

Jefferson County Planning Supervisor Nick Nelson has previously said that any place used for commercial use cannot also be used for residential use.

The owners of the bakery told CBS News Colorado late on Wednesday that they're still in shock after the vote. The bakery will remain open this weekend, but they don't know how long they will be able to stay open.