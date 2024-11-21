Colorado's Bishop Castle builder James Ronald Bishop dies at 80

The family of the man who built Bishop Castle says James Ronald Bishop died on Wednesday. It is with a heavy heart that the Bishop family announces the passing of James Roland Bishop," the family said on its Facebook page.

They say the late 80-year-old was surrounded by his loved ones in Pueblo. The family did not say how he died.

The castle is built of stone and iron and is a local tourist attraction in Rye, Colorado near the San Isabel National Forest. There are three main stories with towers, bridges, and even a grand ballroom. The castle is free to tour.

Inside Bishop Castle, Rye, Colorado Bishop Castle, Facebook

Bishop Castle's website says Jim Bishop built the monument for nearly 60 years. The website shared Bishop's passion and says, "Having a Dream, but Sticking with your Dream no matter what, and most importantly, that if you do believe in yourself and strive to maintain that belief, anything can happen!"

Outside of Bishop Castle Bishop Castle

CBS featured the Castle on CBS Mornings back in 2003. Bishop Castle is located about 150 miles south of Denver. Visitors are free to explore this graceful blend of stone and iron. And it's easy to agree on the castle's most striking feature.

Services for Bishop will be announced at a later date.