Colorado bill seeks to create locations on I-70 where private companies can sell and install tire chains

Driving along Interstate 70 during the winter can be a daunting task for Coloradans as much as out-of-state drivers; however, new legislation in the state could help alleviate some of the challenges motorists face, especially when it comes to putting on tire chains.

"We see it as being one piece in an overall puzzle towards solving some of the issues on I-70," said Greg Fulton, president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association.

The Motor Carriers Association is among several state groups supporting Senate Bill 69, which would pave the way for the Colorado Department of Transportation to issue permits to private companies to be able to sell and install tire chains along I-70.

Greg Fulton, president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, reviews legislation that seeks to allow private companies to sell and install snow chains onto people's tires along the Interstate 70 corridor. CBS

"It takes time, and it's cold, and it's also one of the riskiest jobs that a truck driver is ever going to have to do," Fulton said.

In 2014, a bus driver was killed while putting on snow chains near Aspen Park. And in 2007, a truck driver was killed putting chains on his truck near Vail.

"I hear from police chiefs and other people in my district that they see drivers getting out of their trucks in blizzards and in snowstorms, in shorts and flip flops because they had no idea what they're about to drive into when they're coming in from out of state," said Democratic state Sen. Dylan Roberts. "And those are exactly the types of people that need help putting their chains on."

Trucker Dave Christian puts on chains as he and other big rigs wait and hope for Monarch Pass to reopen on Jan. 10, 2017 near Poncha Springs, Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Roberts represents Senate District 8, which includes much of the high country along I-70, and is the bill's sponsor. He says states like Oregon, Washington, and California have already successfully implemented similar legislation aimed at providing locations where drivers can stop and get help with putting their tire chains on.

"We probably should have done this in Colorado many years ago, but other than that, the best time to do it is right now," he said.

A similar bill died in Senate committees in 2016.

The new bill also addresses a so-called loophole in the state's existing traction laws, where four-wheel and all-wheel drive cars would also have to use winter tires.

"We've seen too many all-wheel drive vehicles have summer tires on and they spin out and cause delays and crashes, but then they're not ticketed because of this loophole," Roberts said.

A file photo shows Colorado Democratic State sen. Dylan Roberts at the State Capitol. CBS

While it could reduce some crashes, Fulton hopes the state considers additional measures, from creating more locations for trucks to park and rest to increasing the number of state troopers patrolling I-70 to enforce existing traction laws.

"I think that we're all intent on trying to make it as safe as possible and also increase mobility on I-70 any way we can," said Fulton.

Another piece of the bill, if passed, would also require rental companies to notify customers of Colorado's traction laws before getting in a rental car.