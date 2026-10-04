Colorado begins mailing out ballots for November election: here are the important deadlines

On Friday, county clerks across Colorado started mailing out ballots for the November election. Below are some key deadlines voters need to know.

The last day to register to vote by mail is October 26.

Drop boxes must begin accepting mail ballots delivered by electors for the 2026 General Election by October 12.

Drop-off locations on federal reservations at the request of the Tribal Council must be open to accept mail ballots by October 19.

The minimum number of Voter Service and Polling Centers must be open by October 19.

The last day to submit a voter registration application and receive a ballot in the mail is October 26.

Election Day is November 3.

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There will be 452 drop boxes available across the state. The state will also have 382 centers where voters can vote in person and get help with questions. Those can be found here.

In order for a vote to be counted:

All ballots must be in the county clerk's hands by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by the close of business on the eighth day after the election.

More information on the 2026 general election and online registration is available on Go Vote Colorado. Voters may register in person at a voter service and polling center in their county through Election Day.

To be able to vote, you must be:

A U.S. Citizen.

A Colorado resident for at least 22 days before the election.

At least 18 years old.

Not currently serving a term of imprisonment for a felony conviction.

Voters must provide a Colorado Driver's License or Colorado ID card number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.