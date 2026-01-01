Colorado beginning the new year with some new mountain snow

Last year wrapped up on a warm note — the end of what was the second-warmest December on record.

There were 23 days of above-average temperatures in December, with the warmest day reaching 76 degrees.

Those above-average temperatures took the monthly average for 2025 to 42.3 degrees, falling short of the record warmest December in 1933 by roughly one degree.

Some very welcome and needed snow will return to the mountains on Thursday and Friday, prompting Winter Weather Advisories.

This storm system will again favor the Park Range, bringing 4 to 12 inches there, with 2 to 7 inches expected for the northern Front Range.

Winds at times could gust as high as 60 mph, which would lead to blowing snow.

Dry weather dominates the Denver forecast with low chances for a spotty shower on Thursday.

Over the weekend, sunshine will return, and temperatures will warm back into the mid-60s.