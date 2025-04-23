Colorado bakers concerned about FDA plan to phase out certain synthetic food dyes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced plans to phase out all petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the nation's food supply. The decision is part of a broader initiative launched by the administration to "Make America Healthy Again."

"For too long, some food producers have been feeding Americans petroleum-based chemicals without their knowledge or consent," said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in a statement. "These poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children's health and development. That era is coming to an end."

The FDA's new measures include the revocation of two color additives, Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B, in the coming months and a complete removal of six others, including the commonly used FD&C Red No. 40 and Yellow No. 5, by the end of next year.

The FDA is also authorizing natural alternatives like butterfly pea flower extract and gardenia blue, while working with the National Institutes of Health to explore how food additives impact children's development.

"Today, the FDA is asking food companies to substitute petrochemical dyes with natural ingredients for American children as they already do in Europe and Canada," said FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary. "We have a new epidemic of childhood diabetes, obesity, depression, and ADHD. We should not be taking risks."

While federal health officials hail this as a long-overdue health victory, small business owners like Mary Lovett, owner of Maggie and Molly's Bakery in Denver, wonder what this could mean for future orders.

She uses artificial dyes to color custom orders. She says customers can't taste the dyes, and they prefer it.

"I've had some people ask for more natural options," Lovett said, "but my hesitation has always been the flavor. I've worked years to create these flavors."

She's also concerned about whether natural dyes can match the vibrant colors her customers expect.

"We're dealing with parents who want cookies to match the invitation for their kid's party," she said. "The idea is that you take, like, the juice from a beet, right? And that creates a red color."

Some studies have found links between synthetic dyes and behavioral issues in children. Nutrition expert Dr. Jennifer Bolton, a professor at MSU Denver, says the FDA's focus is well-intentioned, but only a small part of improving diets.

"A lot of the foods that use synthetic dyes, like Hot Cheetos, Mountain Dew, and brightly colored candies, aren't great for kids to begin with. The dye is just one part of a bigger issue," she said. "Will it reduce ADHD? ADD hyperactivity overall? It's probably just one drop in the bucket."

Bolton says she hopes this brings new focus to the quality of food supply overall.

"We should think about the foods we're serving at home, about how important the family dinner table is, and the foods that we're serving in our schools," Bolton said.

Lovett says when most customers place a cake order, health isn't top of mind. She takes pride is bringing their centerpiece vision to life for special occasions. She hopes a dye ban won't change that.

"I can pretty much guarantee I won't change the flavor of anything we're doing," said Lovett. "I would more likely be telling them we can't provide you with color."

The FDA says it is fast-tracking the review of calcium phosphate, Galdieria extract blue, gardenia blue, butterfly pea flower extract, and other natural alternatives to synthetic food dyes.