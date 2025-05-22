Colorado average gas price of $3.55/gallon is expected to rise Memorial Day weekend

The busy Memorial Day travel period is ramping up across Colorado, with Thursday being the start of the four-day stretch for the holiday weekend.

Millions are expected to hit the road for the unofficial start of summer, and CBS Colorado wants to help you get Road Trip Ready. AAA Colorado says there is good news for drivers filling up on Thursday. Getting as will be cheaper for your wallet than waiting for the weekend. The spike will be around Memorial Day weekend and will last until Labor Day.

/ Getty Images

AAA Colorado said across Colorado, the average price for gas is $3.55 a gallon. A little better than this time last year, when the average price for gas was $3.72/gallon. AAA Colorado says it is better to get gas now than wait because most of their calls come from stranded drivers. These are from drivers who don't put gas in their cars before taking big trips.

It is always important to fill up your tank when you hit half a tank. Anything less than that will put wear and tear on your vehicle, especially the engine. Never let your car get down to empty.

"It is a problem whenever your vehicle runs out of gas," said Skyler McKinley, AAA Regional Director of Public Affairs. "It is a problem for the thousands of drivers that we have to rescue when they run out of gas. You don't want to wait until the next service station or wait for a better deal. It can do some damage to your fuel pump and cause problems in the lines."

Also, AAA says don't drive across town to go to the cheaper gas station. Use the one closest to you. You will still pay around the same amount, if not more.

As you hit the road, don't forget the express lane basics. Cross the line and pay the fine. Pay attention to roadway signage warnings of upcoming entrances and exits.