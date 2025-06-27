Colorado Avalanche trade Charlie Coyle, Miles Wood to Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of 2025 NHL Draft night

The Colorado Avalanche have begun their summer offseason moves, as NHL trades had already begun ahead of free agency and the 2025 NHL Draft.

Forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood were traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday in return for forward prospect Gavin Brindley and two draft selections, the hockey club announced.

We have acquired forward Gavin Brindley, a third-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft and a conditional second-round choice in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Columbus Blue Jackets, in exchange for forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood. pic.twitter.com/ZginrPM9Z1 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 27, 2025

Colorado acquired Columbus' third-round selection (77th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft. The team also received a conditional second-round selection from the Jackets in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Brindley, 20, is all but likely set to report to Avalanche AHL affiliate Colorado Eagles. He was previously a 2023 second-round draft choice for Columbus. He has logged one game in the NHL since being drafted.

The movement of Coyle and Woods frees up cap space for the hockey club. Coyle has one year remaining on a $5.25 million contract. Woods already had term, and Columbus will now receive his four-year, $2.5 million contract.

According to PuckPedia.com, the Colorado Avalanche are projected to have $8.95 million in cap space since these transactions.

The 2025 NHL Draft begins 5 p.m. MT Friday, June 27. The Avalanche were not expected to select in the first round pending any unforeseen trade ahead of or during the draft.