Colorado Avalanche bring back Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri in trade with Calgary Flames

The Colorado Avalanche finalized a deal to bring back 2021-22 Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri in a trade with the Calgary Flames Friday, the team announced following the NHL trade deadline.

In return, the Calgary Flames received forward Victor Olofsson, the rights to unsigned draft pick Max Curran, a conditional 2028 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 second-round pick. Olofsson had success on the Avs power play during his short stint in Colorado this season, and was an effective depth player. He finished his time with the Avs posting 25 points through 60 games (11 goals, 14 assists, 7 power play points).

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 26: Nazem Kadri #91 of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

Kadri has remained effective and dynamic centerman since first leaving the Avalanche, following the Stanley Cup championship. After spending parts of four seasons away from the Avs in Calgary, Kadri continued to be a top scorer on his team. He finished his time in Calgary with 41 point through 61 games played (12 goals, 29 assists, 13 power play points) this season.

The Avalanche front office was among the most active teams adding depth and talent to their hockey squad ahead of the trade deadline. With the additions of Kadri, Nicolas Roy, Brett Kulak and Nick Blankeburg, the Avalanche are effectively making their commitment to the final playoff push and a quest for the Stanley Cup in 2026.

PuckPedia.com was reporting that conditions for the draft picks sent to Calgary were still pending.