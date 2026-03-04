Colorado Avalanche acquire defenseman Nick Blankenburg in exchange for 2027 fifth-round draft pick

The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Nick Blankenburg in a trade with the Nashville Predators Wednesday, the hockey team announced. In return, the predators received a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL draft.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 02: Nick Blankenburg #37 of the Nashville Predators looks on during the first period of the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena on March 02, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty Images

The 27-year-old is the second defenseman the Avs have acquired recently ahead of the Friday, March 6 NHL trade deadline. The Avs had previously completed a trade that sent longtime Avs defenseman Samuel Girard to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for veteran blueliner Brett Kulak.

As the Avalanche continue to lead the entire league in the standings, the addition of Blankenburg provides depth at defense during a career year in points for the American, who had 21 points through 49 contests with Nashville this season.

We have acquired defenseman Nick Blankenburg from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.



Welcome to Colorado, Nick! 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/uB47UPH9Ma — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 5, 2026

Blankenburg is originally from Michigan, where he would end up spending his college playing time with the Michigan Wolverines, eventually becoming team capatin.

He had spent parts of three seasons with the Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets before being sent to Colorado.