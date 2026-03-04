Colorado Avalanche acquire defenseman Nick Blankenburg in exchange for 2027 fifth-round draft pick
The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Nick Blankenburg in a trade with the Nashville Predators Wednesday, the hockey team announced. In return, the predators received a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL draft.
The 27-year-old is the second defenseman the Avs have acquired recently ahead of the Friday, March 6 NHL trade deadline. The Avs had previously completed a trade that sent longtime Avs defenseman Samuel Girard to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for veteran blueliner Brett Kulak.
As the Avalanche continue to lead the entire league in the standings, the addition of Blankenburg provides depth at defense during a career year in points for the American, who had 21 points through 49 contests with Nashville this season.
Blankenburg is originally from Michigan, where he would end up spending his college playing time with the Michigan Wolverines, eventually becoming team capatin.
He had spent parts of three seasons with the Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets before being sent to Colorado.